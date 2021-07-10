Federal funds requested to ease Whiskey Road congestion

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Federal funds could be on the table when it comes to helping ease traffic on one of Aikens’s busiest roads. Senator Lindsey Graham is requesting eight million dollars for the city to create a network of roadways to keep things cars moving along. But Whiskey Road has long had a problem with congestion.

Late at night there’s not as much congestion but from the morning until late evening Whiskey Road is bumper to bumper. But Aikens’s city manager says it has one of the worst rating possible.

“From a traffic study stand point it’s a level F and the lower the number like a report card, the worse or more congested the road a F is the worst that it can get,” said Stuart Bedenbaugh.

Think of it like a river, right now Whiskey Road is the main stream. The plan is to ultimately build out connector canals to other roads to help reduce traffic. But the problem is funding.

“No doubt road work in general is a very expansion proposition in general acquiring the funding to do it through various means is where the challenge is,” said Bedenbaugh.

Right now 1 percent of the cities sales tax has collected seven million. If Aiken gets the eight million Senator Graham requested the combined 15 million will get the construction going faster. Phase one will build out Pinelog Road reducing traffic by about 20 percent. And locals say it’s necessary.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous, it’s pretty steady always. It’s definitely a place where if you want to be at work on time you don’t want to travel,” said Koery Holley, Ferrando’s Pizza store supervisor.

The plan to help the flow of traffic will also open up several hundred acres for future development off of Whiskey Road. Right now local businesses say the traffic actually pushes people away.

“Because this is where all the business is every restaurant you know Walmart everything right here there’s a lot of businesses here but I think sometimes it can shy business away as well,” he said.

Right now only 15 to 20 percent of Whiskey Road is done. The entire project will cost about $120 million but this is a start.

“Every step forward is positive but we realize there’s still multiple steps to go,” said Holley.

The mayor is really grateful for the consideration and they hope everything ends up working out.

