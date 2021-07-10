Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Temperatures staying near average through this weekend with afternoon storms.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off this morning mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s and dew point temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds were light out of the WSW between 3-6 MPH.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop into this weekend. The first half of your Saturday looks dry with scattered showers and storms moving through in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures early Sunday will be back down in the low 70s. Sunday morning looks dry with increasing storm chances later in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

High temperatures will stay just below average over the next five days.
High temperatures will stay just below average over the next five days.(WRDW)

More persistent summer weather expected next week with highs in the low 90s and pop-up showers/storms forming most afternoons. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Afternoon showers and storms will remain possible over the next five days.
Afternoon showers and storms will remain possible over the next five days.(WRDW)

