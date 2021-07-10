Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off this morning mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s and dew point temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds were light out of the WSW between 3-6 MPH.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop into this weekend. The first half of your Saturday looks dry with scattered showers and storms moving through in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures early Sunday will be back down in the low 70s. Sunday morning looks dry with increasing storm chances later in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

High temperatures will stay just below average over the next five days. (WRDW)

More persistent summer weather expected next week with highs in the low 90s and pop-up showers/storms forming most afternoons. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Afternoon showers and storms will remain possible over the next five days. (WRDW)

