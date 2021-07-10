Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Places that stayed dry and sunny this afternoon were pretty toasty with heat index values in the triple digits, at one point the temperatures at the lake felt like 110°. Areas that saw more shower activity had temperatures feeling cooler in the 70s to 80s. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible trough 9pm this evening. Areas that have stayed sunny and dry will stick to the upper 80s to near 90° through 8pm with temperatures falling back to the lower 70s by tomorrow morning.

The skies will become mostly clear after 10 pm which should allow for a viewing of Mars and Venus in the western sky followed by Jupiter and Saturn closer to midnight in the southeasterly sky.

Mars and Venus in close proximity to one another in the WNW sky. Both planets will set below the horizon by 10:20 pm. (WRDW)

Sunday morning looks dry with increasing storm chances later in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph. Heat index values will be back in the upper 90s, make sure to drink plenty of water if you’re going to spend a lot of time outdoors.

Sunday Heat Index Forecast (WRDW)

More persistent summer weather expected next week with highs in the low 90s and pop-up showers/storms forming most afternoons. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.