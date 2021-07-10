Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Temperatures staying near average through this weekend with afternoon storms.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Places that stayed dry and sunny this afternoon were pretty toasty with heat index values in the triple digits, at one point the temperatures at the lake felt like 110°. Areas that saw more shower activity had temperatures feeling cooler in the 70s to 80s. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible trough 9pm this evening. Areas that have stayed sunny and dry will stick to the upper 80s to near 90° through 8pm with temperatures falling back to the lower 70s by tomorrow morning.

The skies will become mostly clear after 10 pm which should allow for a viewing of Mars and Venus in the western sky followed by Jupiter and Saturn closer to midnight in the southeasterly sky.

Mars and Venus in close proximity to one another in the WNW sky. Both planets will set below...
Mars and Venus in close proximity to one another in the WNW sky. Both planets will set below the horizon by 10:20 pm.(WRDW)

Sunday morning looks dry with increasing storm chances later in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph. Heat index values will be back in the upper 90s, make sure to drink plenty of water if you’re going to spend a lot of time outdoors.

Sunday Heat Index Forecast
Sunday Heat Index Forecast(WRDW)

More persistent summer weather expected next week with highs in the low 90s and pop-up showers/storms forming most afternoons. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller
Suspect arrested in slaying of golf pro, 2 others in Georgia
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
Handcuffs
Human remains found in Allendale County; Arrests made in disappearance of Hephzibah man
Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses
Ga. pot regulator inches toward licenses as Tybee considers loosening law
generic calendar graphic
Augusta welcomes WWE stars; Evans will host ‘Disney Princess’ concert

Latest News

Afternoon showers/storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Download the WRDW First Alert Weather App to stay on top of the afternoon storms this weekend.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Try to get those outdoor plans in early. Pop up storms and showers are expected most afternoons...
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Try to get those outdoor plans in early. Pop up storms and showers are expected most afternoons...
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale