Youth mime dance ministry aims to instill good behavior in kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five years ago, a Diamond Hill teacher started a youth mime ministry to help with behavioral issues at the school. Now all these years later, she says it’s helped dozens of kids in the CSRA

It’s a group of students that all share a different story.

“Dancing is like something I can do to release myself,” the dancers said. “You get to spend time with your friends and dance for Jesus.”

Anettea Mills is the founder of Kingdom Energizers. She says she started the youth mime team in her classroom to help discipline students in school.

“We have actually got to witness a change and by the end of the year, they were walking across the stage getting metals at Honors Day,” mills said.

“There are more positive they are more excited some of them have found their nitch. They may have come to us for discipline but they found something they really enjoy and got into...,” she said.

“It made a change, so next year we did it again,” Assistant Manon Wingate said.

And Mills says since then they’ve expanded to all elementary students across the CSRA, redirecting more students and changing more lives.

“Ms. Mills... she was my kindergarten teacher. I was like, ‘I got to be a part of it because I needed that.’ It got me way closer to God,” a dancer said.

She says the impact not only empowers students but it also gets their parents involved too.

“We have brought a lot of parents closer to God through this,” mill said. “It’s power, it’s God’s power.”

It’s a power that she hopes never runs out.

And the students will be performing on Saturday at the Pendelton King Park in Augusta from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All you have to do is bring a pull-out chair and enjoy the worship from the younger youth.

