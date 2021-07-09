Advertisement

WWE stars to make an Augusta stop at James Brown Arena

From left: AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre are among the WWE stars set to appear...
From left: AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre are among the WWE stars set to appear at the James Brown Arena.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - WWE announced an Augusta live event in September as part of the company’s touring schedule for “WWE Live.”

The stop at the James Brown Arena will take place Sept. 19, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at AECtix.com and The SRP Box Office at the arena.

Among the “Raw” stars scheduled to appear are Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Omos, Alexa Bliss and The New Day. The stars are subject to change.

MORE | 5-year-old vacationing in S.C. uncovers megalodon tooth

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken crime
Aiken shootings kill 1, hurt 3 in resurgence of violent crime wave
3 injured in shooting in Aiken County; no suspects
3 injured in Aiken County shooting; deputies have no suspects
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man
From left: Ali Tanner and Demarvin Bennett
Suspect named in slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course

Latest News

Kingdom Energizers Mime Youth Ministry
Youth mime dance ministry aims to instill good behavior in kids
Whiskey Road, Aiken, S.C.
Graham seeks $8M to ease traffic on Aiken’s Whiskey Road
Officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency say that Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of...
Recently received Korean War remains identified as SC soldier
Berrino McClary
FOLLOW-UP: Arrest made in Augusta public-indecency case