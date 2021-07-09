WWE stars to make an Augusta stop at James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - WWE announced an Augusta live event in September as part of the company’s touring schedule for “WWE Live.”

The stop at the James Brown Arena will take place Sept. 19, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at AECtix.com and The SRP Box Office at the arena.

Among the “Raw” stars scheduled to appear are Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Omos, Alexa Bliss and The New Day. The stars are subject to change.

