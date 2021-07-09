Tropical Storm Elsa causes higher levels of unsafe bacteria in Savannah River

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tropical Storm Elsa didn’t leave behind much of an impact on our area at least, not an impact we can see. Today the Savannah Riverkeeper issued a warning about the quality of water at Betty’s Branch boat ramp and the Augusta Canal. Stormwater runoff from Elsa caused a higher level of unsafe bacteria.

“People two miles away from the river don’t realize that when they throw their cup on the ground it’s going to get to the river so after rain the stormwater system washes out,” said Truck Carlson, Program Coordinator for Veterans for Clean Water at Savannah Riverkeeper.

So be extra careful this week.

“Use caution, don’t drink the water it’s not a good idea but if you’re swimming in the water people will normally at least intake some water, just take precaution better safe than sorry,” he said.

The water is tested every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and looks for one thing in particular, E.coli, since high levels can make us very sick. But the more it rains, the sooner levels are normal.

“In our world dilution is the solution to pollution so given enough time and water, it dilutes out,” he said.

If you’re in the water this weekend just avoid swallowing it, rinse off after getting out, and keep open cuts dry.

Tomorrow officials will have updated information on the bacteria levels in the water. They anticipate the levels will go down by next week. In the meantime, you’re urged to be careful if you plan to be in the water this weekend.

