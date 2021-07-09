Advertisement

Suspect arrested in slaying of golf pro, 2 others at Georgia country club

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. - An arrest has been made in the slaying of three men found shot to death on a golf course in an Atlanta suburb.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said that Bryan Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chamblee.

Rhoden faces numerous charges, including three counts of murder.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

CRIME | Suspect named in inmate slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison

Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck.

Both had been fatally shot.

Police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

Police haven’t said what prompted the violence.

The slaying happened amid a deadly crime wave across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country over the holiday weekend.

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in shooting in Aiken County; no suspects
3 injured in Aiken County shooting; deputies have no suspects
Aiken crime
Aiken shootings kill 1, hurt 3 in resurgence of violent crime wave
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man
From left: Ali Tanner and Demarvin Bennett
Suspect named in inmate slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course

Latest News

New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
Court documents filed Wednesday revealed new details about the Beaufort County boat crash that...
Court documents reveal potential conspiracy to shift blame for deadly boat crash away from Paul Murdaugh
Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses
Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses
Tropical Storm Elsa didn���t leave behind much of an impact on our area at least, not an impact...
Tropical Storm Elsa causes higher levels of unsafe bacteria in Savannah River