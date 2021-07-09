Suspect arrested in shooting that injured man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured one person over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Authorities had put out an alert for the public to be on the lookout for Aquinas Bush, 18, in connection with Monday’s incident in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue.

He was arrested Tuesday, according to jail records.

Deputies responded just before 1 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the upper right leg. The victim, a 29-year-old man, stated that he was outside a residence with some others when his child’s mother pulled up in a vehicle.

Her brother got out of the vehicle and started shooting, then ran west on 10th Avenue, the victim told deputies.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of his injures.

Bush was being held in Richmond County jail Friday on charge of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during crime, with bond at $7,900.

The incident happened on a weekend when violence flared up across the country and in the CSRA, leaving 150 shooting victims dead in the U.S. and two in the CSRA .

