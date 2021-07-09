Advertisement

FOLLOW-UP: Suspect arrested in Augusta public-indecency case

Berrino McClary
Berrino McClary(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the same day deputies issued an alert to be on the lookout for a man suspected of public indecency, he was arrested.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked the public to be on the lookout for Berrino McClary, 38, who was wanted for an incident that occurred June 24 in the 200 block of Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway. Authorities released a photo of him and said he may be driving a white 2014 Mercedes-Benz 4Matic with a South Carolina tag.

Jail records show McClary was arrested that same day and booked into county jail on a charge of public indecency as a third or more offense. He was held on $2,400 bond, jail records show.

