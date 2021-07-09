Advertisement

Police looking for man who keeps stealing flowers from Statesboro business

Police in Statesboro hope you can help them with a strange case.
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Statesboro hope you can help them with a strange case.

They say the same man has been helping himself to the flowers outside of one business over and over.

Police say stealing flowers off the front of a business hardly qualifies as the crime of the century. But it’s the number of times this has happened that has them concerned and they say this suspect faces serious charges.

Detectives say a security camera has caught a man and car in front of a business several times. They say the man leaves with some of the flowers growing at the front door. They say each time has been between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., so they wonder if he’s on his way to or from work.

Police say it’s not the value of the flowers but the principle of trespassing and taking someone’s property.

“We’d very much like to make an arrest in these cases, if for no other reason than to give the business owners some peace of mind that they don’t have to worry about him for a while,” said Capt. Jared Akins with Statesboro Police.

He says the man faces several misdemeanor charges. Anyone with info can contact police anonymously online, by phone, or social media.

He asks that anyone who recognizes the man or the car to contact police. Also, if you’re a business owner who’s had the same problem, they’d like to hear from you too.

