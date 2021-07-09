North Augusta man faces attempted murder charge for alleged assault against pregnant girlfriend

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities charged a North Augusta man this week for reportedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

On June 22, deputies responded to a residence on Sand Bar Ferry Road in Beech Island in reference to a domestic incident with shots fired.

A resident of the home said a female victim ran up to his porch stating that she was trying to get away from her boyfriend, 23-year-old Dante Sprull, an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

The victim reported to deputies that she’s 17 weeks pregnant. That day she went to the gas station with Sprull and along the way, the two got into an argument. When the victim tried to exit the vehicle on Sand Bar Ferry Road, the suspect reportedly tried to choke her.

When the victim managed to get out of the car and ran toward a house, Sprull then attempted to run the victim over with his car, according to the incident report.

The victim’s father and brother then arrived at the residence and began to argue with Sprull. The suspect then threatened to kill them before driving across the yard in an attempt to run them over. The victim’s father then fired several shots at the car as the driver charged, an incident report describes.

Sprull then fled the scene and went to the victim’s house. He reportedly shattered the home’s front glass door and threw bricks at the victim’s mother.

Deputies charged Sprull on Thursday with kidnapping, attempted murder and burglary, according to jail records. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

