Na cites travel restrictions in pulling out of British Open

The Final round of the 2021 Sony Open wrapped up at Waialae Country on Sunday, with Kevin Na...
The Final round of the 2021 Sony Open wrapped up at Waialae Country on Sunday, with Kevin Na getting a come from behind victory.(Twitter/@PGATOUR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Kevin Na has pulled out of the British Open because of international travel requirements. The British Open starts July 15 at Royal St. George’s in England. Na says it’s one of his favorite events but that’s best for him and his family to skip this year.

He was replaced by Martin Kaymer. Among the strict guidelines is limiting who can travel with the player. Each player can have a caddie and two additional members of his core group such as a coach, trainer, translator or family member. And a family member would not get an exemption to avoid U.K. quarantine measures.

The Open is allowing 32,000 fans a day.

