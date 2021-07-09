Advertisement

Local youths hold a 2-person telethon for food bank

From left: Dontavius Wyman and Jasmine Yancey
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - A.R. Johnson Health Science & Engineering Magnet School seniors Dontavius Wyman and Jasmine Yancey were named as Bank of America Student Leaders for 2021.

The two students are working with Golden Harvest Food Bank as part of the program, and held a telethon on July 7 and 8 to raise funds for families experiencing food insecurity across the food bank’s 25-county service area.

They made more than 250 phone calls, and donations will be coming in over the next two weeks from their efforts.

The Bank of America Student Leader internship program helps prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development.

Dontavius was selected because of his achievements in academics, athletics, and the arts.

Jasmine, an honors graduate, was selected due to her involvement in student government and her drive for success.

“Our team has been extremely impressed by Jasmine and Dontavius,” said Julie Ferguson, director of development at Golden Harvest Food Bank. “They are both dedicated, hardworking individuals, and we are thrilled to have them working alongside us this summer.”

Since 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors every year who get an eight-week, paid internship with local nonprofits like Golden Harvest.

The students also participate in a weeklong virtual leadership summit and virtual sessions on the role of nonprofits in advancing community health and the importance of public-private partnerships to drive social change while building financial acumen.

“Bank of America remains committed to supporting young adults by connecting them to jobs, community engagement opportunities and leadership development,” said Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Augusta/Aiken.

Also in the news ...

  • To help address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves, Food Lion customers can now round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. The campaign runs through July 27, and donations can be made at each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores across its 10-state footprint. The chain has several stores in the CSRA.

