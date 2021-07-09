Advertisement

Kemp raises $4M in early 2021, has $9M in bank for 2022 race

WTOC one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp (2)
WTOC one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp (2)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has more than $9 million on hand more than a year before the 2022 general election.

The incumbent reports having raised nearly $4 million from Feb. 1 through June 30. Kemp has raised nearly $12 million since the beginning of 2020.

He is one of dozens of statewide candidates who filed campaign finance reports Thursday with state ethics officials.

WATCH | First lady visits Georgia in push for COVID shots

More than a quarter of Kemp’s money was from donors giving the maximum contribution of $7,000.

Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative who is now challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, reports raising $650,000.

No Democrats have filed yet, although 2018 nominee Stacey Abrams could launch a rematch.

Ahead of what would have been the Major League Baseball All-Star Game weekend in Atlanta, Kemp’ released his first ad for the 2022 cycle, his campaign said Friday. The game was moved out of Atlanta in reaction to Georgia’s new voting law, which opponents say targets the voting rights of people of color.

On Saturday, Kemp will hold a campaign kick-off event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Perry with musical guest Walker Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken crime
Aiken shootings kill 1, hurt 3 in resurgence of violent crime wave
3 injured in shooting in Aiken County; no suspects
3 injured in Aiken County shooting; deputies have no suspects
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man
From left: Ali Tanner and Demarvin Bennett
Suspect named in inmate slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course

Latest News

Berrino McClary
FOLLOW-UP: Suspect arrested in Augusta public-indecency case
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for July 9
Gene Siller
Suspect arrested in slaying of golf pro, 2 others in Georgia
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
New law requires Ga. 11th-graders to get meningococcal vaccine