Kemp raises $4M in early 2021, has $9M in bank for 2022 race

ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has more than $9 million on hand more than a year before the 2022 general election.

The incumbent reports having raised nearly $4 million from Feb. 1 through June 30. Kemp has raised nearly $12 million since the beginning of 2020.

He is one of dozens of statewide candidates who filed campaign finance reports Thursday with state ethics officials.

More than a quarter of Kemp’s money was from donors giving the maximum contribution of $7,000.

Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative who is now challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, reports raising $650,000.

No Democrats have filed yet, although 2018 nominee Stacey Abrams could launch a rematch.

Ahead of what would have been the Major League Baseball All-Star Game weekend in Atlanta, Kemp’ released his first ad for the 2022 cycle, his campaign said Friday. The game was moved out of Atlanta in reaction to Georgia’s new voting law, which opponents say targets the voting rights of people of color.

On Saturday, Kemp will hold a campaign kick-off event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Perry with musical guest Walker Montgomery.

