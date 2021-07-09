Advertisement

Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses

Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses
Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia regulator is getting closer to issuing licenses to grow medical marijuana, but isn’t quite there yet.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday voted to finalize scores given to grower applications. Those scores will be used to award licenses, but the commission stopped short of awarding them, saying it would act at its next meeting after checking with applicants.

The commission previously promised to issue licenses by June 30. Patients and applicants have grown frustrated by the wait.

Nearly 70 companies have applied for six licenses to be issued. Georgia legalized low-THC oil for people with medical conditions in 2015 but didn’t create a legal framework for production until last year.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in shooting in Aiken County; no suspects
3 injured in Aiken County shooting; deputies have no suspects
Aiken crime
Aiken shootings kill 1, hurt 3 in resurgence of violent crime wave
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man
From left: Ali Tanner and Demarvin Bennett
Suspect named in inmate slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course

Latest News

New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
Court documents filed Wednesday revealed new details about the Beaufort County boat crash that...
Court documents reveal potential conspiracy to shift blame for deadly boat crash away from Paul Murdaugh
Tropical Storm Elsa didn���t leave behind much of an impact on our area at least, not an impact...
Tropical Storm Elsa causes higher levels of unsafe bacteria in Savannah River
Tropical Storm Elsa didn���t leave behind much of an impact on our area at least, not an impact...
Tropical Storm's impact on Savannah River