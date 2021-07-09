Driver arrested in 2020 accident that killed Augusta pedestrian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has been arrested in connection with an accident just over a year ago that killed a pedestrian.

Willie Smith, 35, was booked into Richmond County jail on Thursday, according to jail records.

Robert Lamar Pullins, a homeless man, was struck in the 1900 block of Olive Road around 7:30 a.m. July 5, 2020, and transported to Augusta University Medical Center. He died of his injuries a day later.

According to an accident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened as the vehicle was traveling east on Olive Road at Stevens Road and Pullins was walking east on Olive Road along the westbound curb.

The driver told officers that when he tried to apply his brakes, they didn’t work properly, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The car hit several mailboxes, hit Pullins, spun and struck a pillar on a home’s porch, according to the accident report.

A deputy’s investigation revealed the driver was at fault for operating an unsafe vehicle and failure to maintain lane, according to the report.

Smith was being held Friday afternoon in Richmond County jail on suspicion of misdemeanor homicide by vehicle, unsafe vehicle, a seat belt violation and failure to maintain lane, according to jail records.

