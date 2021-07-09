Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Summer-like pattern returns with afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures near average through the weekend.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll start this morning with temperature in the lower 70s and dry conditions. After sunrise temperatures will climb to the lower 80s by 10am. We’ll continue to warm up this afternoon with seasonal temps in the lower 90s but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s and possibly near triple digits.

Temperatures this afternoon will be feeling close to 100°.
Temperatures this afternoon will be feeling close to 100°.(WRDW)

It will be a little breezy with west winds between 8-12 mph. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon into Friday evening. Storms chances look highest between 3-8 PM.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop into this weekend. Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the low 70s. First half of Saturday looks dry with scattered showers and storms moving through in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the mid to low 90s again Saturday. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Weekend lake forecast
Weekend lake forecast(WRDW)

Low temperatures early Sunday will be back down in the low 70s. Sunday morning looks dry with increasing storm chances later in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

More persistent summer weather expected next with highs in the low 90s and pop up storms forming most afternoons. Keep it here for updates.

