Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon. Temperatures near average through the weekend with afternoon storms.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It will be a little breezy with west winds between 10-15 mph this afternoon with calmer winds overnight. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the CSRA in a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather, gusty winds and frequent lightning could be possible. Storms chances look highest between 3-8 PM.

Storms could briefly reach severe levels this afternoon. Main threat is strong wind.
Storms could briefly reach severe levels this afternoon. Main threat is strong wind.(WRDW)

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop into this weekend. Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the low 70s. First half of Saturday looks dry with scattered showers and storms moving through in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the mid to low 90s again Saturday. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Weekend lake forecast
Weekend lake forecast(WRDW)

Low temperatures early Sunday will be back down in the low 70s. Sunday morning looks dry with increasing storm chances later in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

More persistent summer weather expected next with highs in the low 90s and pop up storms forming most afternoons. Keep it here for updates.

