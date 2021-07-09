Commissioner Sias’ indictment now in the hands of Gov. Kemp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three days after his indictment and 23 months after the FBI showed up at his home Sammie Sias’ indictment is now in the hands of Governor Kemp. We confirmed the state attorney general has handed that indictment to the governor. That starts a chain of events to decide whether or not he could be suspended from office.

Just last week there were two audit requests on the table for commissioners. Both of them were voted down. But in light of district four commissioner’s two federal charges the conversation about audits is far from over.

“Everybody talk about transparency, but you got to show transparency too you can’t just talk about it,” said Marion Williams, former Augusta Commissioner.

First, it was the mayor’s spending, then a city commissioner in hot water. Now calls for an audit have resurfaced.

“I just think there’s a lot of unanswered questions now, especially when it come to finances,” said Williams.

Former Commissioner Marion Williams thinks now couldn’t be a better time for an audit. Over the phone, former Commissioner Moses Todd said the same. He thinks an audit of the mayor’s office spanning back 12 years, SPLOST funds, and more is something taxpayers deserve too.

“How much money are we losing? How much is being mishandled? I think an audit should be done so we’ll know exactly where we are or are not losing money,” said Williams.

The city used to employ an internal auditor to watch financials closely, now they outsource to a firm. There’s also a yearly external audit required by the state. But while audit calls grow, whether or not Sammie Sias stays on commission is in the air too.

“There have been some inquires I’m sure about some stuff that’s happen, but as far as an audit I don’t remember one,” he said.

Only Governor Kemp has the authority to suspend a sitting commissioner. But first, he must appoint a commission made of the attorney general and two commissioners from any county in the state to review Sias’ indictment and make a recommendation. After 14 days of review, the governor will make his decision.

And as we said the indictment will land in Governor Kemp’s hands either today or Monday. He must wait 14 days after receiving the indictment to appoint the commissioners for the review panel. Then that group will have 14 days to review the indictment and hand a recommendation back to the governor. If Sias is suspended a temporary replacement can be appointed.

