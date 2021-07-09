Christ Community Health is Augusta gets $10,000 from bank of America

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christ Community Health has received a $10,000 grant from Bank of America to help provide medical, dental and behavioral health services to uninsured families of the CSRA.

Christ Community CEO Don Branum said the grant means uninsured and underinsured families have an affordable option for quality health care.

“We’re grateful for Bank of America’s many years of generous support for Christ Community,” Branum said. “Their commitment to fostering economic opportunity in our community is evident in the various causes they support.”

Good health is critical to maintaining employment, staying in school and overcoming poverty, Branum said.

That point was echoed by Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Augusta/Aiken, who added: “Bank of America is dedicated to working with partner nonprofit organizations, like Christ Community Health, to advance social progress in low-and moderate-income areas of our community.”

Founded in 2007, Christ Community operates two clinics in downtown Augusta, providing services to more than 7,000 uninsured and underinsured families from a 10-county region around Augusta.

