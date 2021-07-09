Can you help deputies locate this missing 16-year old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Tramiya Alciya Marie Moss was last seen at 12:50 p.m., Tuesday in the 1200 block of Broad Street.

She’s described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a white T-shirt.

Authorities also released a photo of her.

She does not have any known medical or mental conditions.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

