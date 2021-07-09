Aiken man facing charges of assaulting, shooting at woman

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing several charges for reportedly shooting at and assaulting a woman this week.

On Wednesday, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a complainant who was worried after the female victim didn’t show up to work.

The night before, a business had an employee gathering at the victim’s home. According to the complainant, the victim reportedly showed “multiple signs” of fear regarding the suspect, Alvin Crew, 44.

Deputies went to the victim’s residence after the complainant requested a well-being check. On the way there, authorities learned Crew already had an outstanding house bench warrant.

At the home, deputies found Crew there as well as the female victim, who had bruising on her face, according to an incident report.

Deputies placed Crew under arrest for his outstanding warrant and the victim told deputies after the gathering, the suspect became angry and struck her multiple times.

Crew reportedly shot at the victim and held her at gunpoint.

Deputies inspected the residence and found a bullet hole in the home’s bathroom, according to the incident report. They additionally located two firearms in the home, a loaded handgun in plain sight in the master bedroom and a rifle in another room.

Crew was charged Wednesday with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and other offenses, according to court records. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

