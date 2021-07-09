Aiken community calling for change after recent wave of gun violence

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two shootings in less than two days in Aiken County. One person killed, three more hurt. Now we’re asking the sheriff’s office what’s being done about it. One thing in common with the recent crimes is the age of the people committing them. Today we talked with law enforcement and local activists in Aiken County to see where we go from here.

At the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, they say they are in the community working to cut down violent crime but those numbers are still on the rise. Local gun violence activists say more needs to be done to reach the younger people in Aiken County.

Amanda Crawford experienced something most people shouldn’t, losing a close friend at a young age.

“It’s absolutely devastating. Her life had just begun,” she said.

For Crawford, she grew up in Aiken County.

“It has changed dramatically through the years,” she said.

Now we’re seeing more gun violence and gang violence mostly with young adults.

“It’s just heartbreaking. Something has to change. The violence has to end especially the gun violence. People are just dying younger and younger and more and more every day,” said Crawford.

Local gun violence activists are calling for something to change. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t have a gang task force and they’re seeing an increase in gang activity.

“We do have a coordinated effort between us, other local agencies, and using those available resources to try to investigate all of these crimes that are occurring,” said captain Eric Abdullah, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now the sheriff’s office says they have no programs or initiatives focused on helping young kids with gun violence but are working on trying to get something started.

“Anybody has any suggestions that will help our community or law enforcement in investigating these cases we would like them to come forward,” said Captain Abdullah.

Come forward and offer help to try and make the community a safer place.

“When we have people stand up and say enough is enough this is the case that we’re trying to develop is to ensure that folks...we need you,” he said.

