WWII Navy vet celebrates 100 years with 100 U.S. flags in Gaston County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A proud military veteran from Gaston County celebrated a milestone birthday.

Willie Bert Rhyne, from Mount Holly, turned 100 years old Tuesday.

His friends and family celebrated with a drive-by parade in Mr. Rhyne’s honor. Also, 100 American Flags were placed in his yard by family and neighbors.

“It was a huge turnout,” his granddaughter Melanie Harte said. “The town is very supportive of him.”

Mr. Rhyne is a World War II veteran with the Navy from 1941-1945. He served on the USS O’Bannon - a destroyer ship, the most highly decorated ship in Naval history.

His family said that his ship sunk a Japanese submarine during his time.

Mr. Rhyne’s family said he still drives, and says, " I can drive better than I can walk!”

According to his family, Mr. Rhyne is a “devout Christian, loves God, his country and his family most of all.”

Mr. Rhyne is retired from Duke Energy Riverbend Steam Station after 43 years.

He lives in Mount Holly. His son Ed Rhyne was also a Navy veteran.

