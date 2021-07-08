Advertisement

Wanted posters: Suspects sought in public indecency, other Augusta crimes

Berrino McClary
Berrino McClary
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s wanted on suspicion of public indecency.

Berrino McClary is wanted for an incident that occurred June 24 in the 200 block of Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported.

He’s described as 39 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 178 pounds with. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He may be driving a white 2014 Mercedes-Benz 4Matic with a South Carolina tag.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any on-duty Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

WANTED POSTERS | Have you seen any of these other people sought by authorities?

Wanted posters

