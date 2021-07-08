Advertisement

Tornado hits Georgia’s Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

Tornado touches down at Kingsbay base.
Tornado touches down at Kingsbay base.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINGS BAY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This evening at approximately 5:50 p.m., a suspected tornado touched down at Georgia’s Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Multiple people on the base sustained injuries.

Senator Jon Ossoff spoke this evening with Captain Chester Parks, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay commanding officer, and assured him that his team has his full attention and he is standing by to provide any necessary Congressional assistance.

“My staff is here to support affected military personnel and their families, who can contact my office at 470-786-7800. My whole team and I are praying for a full recovery for everyone hurt by this storm,” said Senator Jon Ossoff. “We urge all Georgians to comply with state and local orders and monitor local news media and the National Weather Service for updates as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to affect the state.

