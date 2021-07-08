Advertisement

Suspect named in inmate slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison

From left: Ali Tanner and Demarvin Bennett
From left: Ali Tanner and Demarvin Bennett(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in the killing of an inmate at the Augusta State Medical Prison.

Inmate Ali Tanner was killed July 2 at the prison, according to Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath. He was serving a life sentence without parole for murder out of Bibb County, according to Heath.

Demarvin Bennett is a suspect in the incident, Heath said. According to department records, Bennett in prison for several offenses, including murder, for which he’s serving a life sentence out of Hall County.

CRIME | Many questions linger about Aiken County kidnapping, murder

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards as standard procedure.

No additional details are available, Heath said.

Although somewhat isolated behind prison walls, the slaying came among a surge of violent crimes over the long holiday weekend and beyond that has left more than 150 people across the country dead in shootings, including three in the CSRA.

