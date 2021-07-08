Roadway roundup: I-20 closures resume tonight; gas prices expected to keep rising

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nighttime lane closures resume tonight on westbound Interstate 20 from the West Martintown Road exit to the Savannah River.

Crews will conduct paving in the median from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., requiring an inside lane closure for equipment to access the work area. Weather permitting, contractors will work the same 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. schedule after tonight.

Drivers can expect impacts these days into the following mornings:

Thursday, July 8

Friday, July 9

Monday, July 12

Tuesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 14

This is part of the ongoing I-20 bridge replacement and widening work from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia welcome center.

AAA expects gas prices to keep climbing

Prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

It’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

For now, gas prices this week in Georgia and South Carolina are virtually unchanged from a week earlier , although they’re up year-over-year — by more than 80 cents in Augusta.

Across the CSRA ...

In Columbia County, there will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road in coming days. The lane closure will be to dig up the existing pipe from I-20 to Sugarcreek Drive. The intermittent lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12-23.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through June 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

