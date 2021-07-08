PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Elsa has moved out of our area but not without leaving a path of destruction.

Several areas around the WTOC Viewing Area saw storm damage, downed power lines and water and debris on the roads. Thousands were left without power across Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.

A WTOC viewer sent us this video of the intense wind and rain outside his window in Savannah overnight.

The following is a slideshow of photos sent to us by our reporters and viewers.

