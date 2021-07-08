Woman writes book for grandson in hopes to stop school bullying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -“I’m BP. Bullyproof, I’m headed to the top you can join me if you want to. BP. Bullyproof I’m headed to the top you can join me if you want to,” E’moree said.

The seven-year-old, also known as “the bully proof kid,” loves to sing the song that goes to a book all about him, recently published by his grandmother, Joanne Freeman-Blake.

The children’s book focuses on a big topic Blake said doesn’t get enough attention: bullying.

“I wanted to expand it and talk to the other kids about it as well,” Freeman-Blake said. “I decided the best way that I can come up with for them to understand exactly what I’m trying to say is to make a fun little children’s book.”

She said she wanted to put a spotlight on the issue in a way kids E’moree’s age would understand.

“We want our parents to listen and we want the teachers to listen and we just want to put some attention to bullying because it’s really a sad situation,” she said.

Also using E’moree’s experience with bullying to create a platform for other kids to speak up who may be going through the same thing.

“I wanted to use him and make him a character so kids could look at him and so okay well he’s a child going through this,” Freeman-Blake said.

“I like it,” E’moree said. “Because it makes people not bully. It makes people stand up for themselves.”

Hoping to end the cycle, one story at a time.

“Wherever he’s at he says, hey I’m the bully-proof kid and he tells everybody about this book,” she said. “With this book, it’s opened him up more and he doesn’t mind talking to people about it.”

If you would like a copy, it’s on all platforms including Amazon. You can also Google ‘E’moree the bully-proof kid.’

