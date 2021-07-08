Advertisement

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. They beat the Montreal ?Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ended shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final.

The victory came in front of over 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall’s win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

