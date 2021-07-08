Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

(AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. They beat the Montreal ?Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ended shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final.

The victory came in front of over 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall’s win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

