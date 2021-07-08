Grovetown looks at raising minimum pay for city employees

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown is considering plans to raise its minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour.

Mayor Gary Jones says in a Facebook post that the city must be competitive with wages to keep quality employees.

He says the realization came with a salary study conducted by City Council members Deborah Fisher and Sylvia Martin, with the goal of getting the city of Grovetown in line with Columbia County and Amazon, larger local employers that both have $15 minimum hourly pay.

He says the city has found a way to raise the minimum wage without raising taxes.

He says officials plan to talk a lot more about the proposal at the next council meeting on Monday.

He says, as always, the public is invited to listen in person or online.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.