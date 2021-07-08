Face masks no longer required on S.C. school buses despite federal mask guidelines

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today South Carolina students and staff are no longer required to wear face masks on the school bus. It’s a big announcement just handed down from the state department of education. But there are still some questions since federal face mask guidelines are still in place for school buses.

This change is making the shift from requirement to recommendation for school districts. Whether your child is at school or riding the bus, the Aikens County School District says masks are no longer required for students.

If last school year was summed up in one statement Aiken County school bus driver Chris Hoffman nails it.

“It was...it was different,” he said.

Hoffman’s been driving students with special needs for eight years. He plans to continue wearing a mask on his bus.

“On the special needs bus I only had half the kids on the bus wearing them anyways,” said Hoffman.

But now the South Carolina Department of Education is giving districts the choice to require masks on buses. And Aiken County says they won’t require them only recommend it. Many of you may be wondering how this can happen with a federal mandate in place for public transportation?

“The discretion to enforce that ruling on school buses falls to those entities that operates them and in South Carolina for public schools that’s our agency,” said Ryan Brown, South Carolina Department of Education.

The state says that this is something that was always going to happen.

“Superintendent Spearman has said for many months that she did not plan to have any state-level requirements for K through 12 schools for the ’21, ’22 school year,” said Brown.

But bus drivers don’t think maskless riders will last very long in Aiken County.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it comes down again to where there’s another wave. I hope not. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we had to go back to wearing them again, but that’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now,” said Hoffman.

We have also reached out to the Georgia Department of Education to see if this is something they are considering but we haven’t heard back yet.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.