Advertisement

Evans residential fire ruled arson; fleeing occupant sought

A fire at this home in Evans was ruled arson by state investigators.
A fire at this home in Evans was ruled arson by state investigators.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a recent Columbia County fire has been ruled arson.

The fire occurred was reported just before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Sullivan Hartfield Road in Evans.

Authorities determined the fire was intentionally set in the living room area of the modular home.

MORE | Aiken shootings kill 1, hurt 3 in resurgence of violent crime wave

“Upon arrival, first responders witnessed smoke coming from the residence and rapidly extinguished the fire,” King said. “The occupant, John Kelly Dickerson, was seen fleeing the residence and is a person of interest in this investigation.”

King’s office assisted deputies and the Columbia County Fire Department with the investigation.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jhaz Allison, Dahkir Anderson and Austin Martin
2 kidnapping suspects charged with burning and burying murder victim
Sammie Lee Sias
Augusta commissioner charged in federal investigation
Keondree Tavion Lanham.
Suspect charged in harassment of women at Euchee Creek Trails
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe

Latest News

Commissioner Sammy Sias holds press conference to address allegations
I-TEAM: What do federal charges mean for Augusta commissioner — and what’s ahead?
the bully proof kid
Woman writes book for grandson in hopes to stop school bullying
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for July 8