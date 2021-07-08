Evans residential fire ruled arson; fleeing occupant sought

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a recent Columbia County fire has been ruled arson.

The fire occurred was reported just before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Sullivan Hartfield Road in Evans.

Authorities determined the fire was intentionally set in the living room area of the modular home.

“Upon arrival, first responders witnessed smoke coming from the residence and rapidly extinguished the fire,” King said. “The occupant, John Kelly Dickerson, was seen fleeing the residence and is a person of interest in this investigation.”

King’s office assisted deputies and the Columbia County Fire Department with the investigation.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

