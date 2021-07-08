Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early this morning Elsa moved through the CSRA as a Tropical Storm. It sparked a few tornado warnings yesterday evening but most of the severe weather today was found along the coastline from Savannah to Myrtle Beach. As expected our southern counties received the most rainfall between 1-3 inches. Coastal areas saw the most between 6 or 7 inches.

Estimated Rainfall Totals (WRDW)

There were numerus storm reports of damage and gusty winds, Hilton Head saw a gust of nearly 75 mph.

As of the 8am update Elsa is still a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 40s mph. Elsa will continue to travel to the northeast and could strengthen as it enters the Atlantic with sustained winds near 50mph for the New England coastline.

Tropical Storm Elsa (WRDW)

A few scattered showers will be possible on the backside of Elsa before additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the early evening hours.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop Friday into this weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with highs in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Weekend Forecast (WRDW)

