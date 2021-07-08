Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Elsa is moving out but the chance for rain doesn’t end, our Summer-like pattern returns with afternoon showers and storms.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early this morning Elsa moved through the CSRA as a Tropical Storm. It sparked a few tornado warnings yesterday evening but most of the severe weather today was found along the coastline from Savannah to Myrtle Beach. As expected our southern counties received the most rainfall between 1-3 inches. Coastal areas saw the most between 6 or 7 inches.

Estimated Rainfall Totals
Estimated Rainfall Totals(WRDW)

There were numerus storm reports of damage and gusty winds, Hilton Head saw a gust of nearly 75 mph.

As of the 8am update Elsa is still a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 40s mph. Elsa will continue to travel to the northeast and could strengthen as it enters the Atlantic with sustained winds near 50mph for the New England coastline.

Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa(WRDW)

A few scattered showers will be possible on the backside of Elsa before additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the early evening hours.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop Friday into this weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with highs in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jhaz Allison, Dahkir Anderson and Austin Martin
2 kidnapping suspects charged with burning and burying murder victim
Sammie Lee Sias
Augusta commissioner charged in federal investigation
Keondree Tavion Lanham.
Suspect charged in harassment of women at Euchee Creek Trails
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe

Latest News

ELSA WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT AND THE THREAT FOR A FEW TORNADOES.
FIRST ALERT ISSUED TONIGHT - EARLY THURS AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Elsa's projected path
WATCH LIVE: Track Elsa’s path through CSRA and beyond
power providers
Here’s how CRSA’s power providers prepared for tropical storm
Heavy rain threat
FIRST ALERT ISSUED TODAY - EARLY THURS AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding