Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon into tonight. Coverage of rain should turn more isolated after midnight. It will be a muggy night with lows staying in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Summer pattern returns to the CSRA with pop up showers and storms most afternoons. (WRDW)

The first half of Friday looks dry across the CSRA with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a little breezy Friday with west winds between 10-15 mph. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to low 90s with humidity making it feel a little warmer. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon into Friday evening. Storms chances look highest between 3-8 PM.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop into this weekend. Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the low 70s. First half of Saturday looks dry with scattered showers and storms moving through in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the mid to low 90s again Saturday. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures early Sunday will be back down in the low 70s. Sunday morning looks dry with increasing storm chances later in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

More persistent summer weather expected next with highs in the low 90s and pop up storms forming most afternoons. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.