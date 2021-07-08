Advertisement

CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.(Source: Tyson Foods, USDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The amount of recalled meat has jumped from nearly 8.5 million pounds to more than 8.9 million pounds.

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The outbreak is being investigated.

The CDC reports three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jhaz Allison, Dahkir Anderson and Austin Martin
2 kidnapping suspects charged with burning and burying murder victim
Sammie Lee Sias
Augusta commissioner charged in federal investigation
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man
Keondree Tavion Lanham.
Suspect charged in harassment of women at Euchee Creek Trails
Elsa's projected path
WATCH LIVE: Track Elsa’s path through CSRA and beyond

Latest News

During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
If you love a good thrift store you’ll want to check out the deals over at Catholic Social...
Catholic Services Thrift Store celebrating one year anniversary
If you love a good thrift store you’ll want to check out the deals over at Catholic Social...
Catholic Social Services celebrates one year
Sammie Sias’ first court date is still not yet set as of this evening. But with an official...
Jamestown community reacts to Commissioner Sias’ indictment