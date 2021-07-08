Catholic Services Thrift Store celebrating one year anniversary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you love a good thrift store you’ll want to check out the deals over at Catholic Social Services. This week they’re holding a big sale to celebrate the store’s one year anniversary. But the money you spend isn’t just for the store it’s for our entire community.

For 30 years, Catholic Social Services rented property to run their store out of. Well last year in the middle of a global pandemic, they took a shot and bought their own store, not even sure if they would last six months. Well here we are at the one year anniversary, business is booming, and that means more money and resources than ever going back to the community.

COVID forced Catholic Social Services to shut down their Broad Street location last year. But there were still people in need, so the organization decided to buy their own property to continue their mission.

“It was truly a leap of faith and we did not really know what to expect because of the pandemic,” said Philomena Mooney, manager at Catholic Social Services Thrift Store.

The response exceeded any expectations they had. With more people staying home, the thrift store saw an increase in donations to meet their increase in need.

“We knew it would do better, but we had no idea that it would be to this extent,” said Mooney.

More money going through the thrift store means more money going out to those in need.

“Every bit of money that is profited there comes to our services,” said Sister Janet Roddy at CSS.

The Catholic Social Services main office relies on donations from the thrift store to bring help to the community. Things like food, financial assistance, and bus passes.

“It’s like a stanchion behind us and it’s been so supportive this year,” said Roddy.

To celebrate, the thrift store is having a sale all week long for their first anniversary.

“It’s very rewarding to know that a yard sale has developed into this and we hear it from the customers that we help them so much to be able to provide for their families,” said Mooney.

With hopefully many more to come.

Catholic Social Services is open by appointment, to make one call (706) 737-8286. And the sale lasts all week long. You can head over to the store on Wrightsboro Road by Lulu’s Carwash. For more information visit their website at Catholic Social Services Thrift Store or Facebook page.

