Advertisement

Almonte fuels rally as Braves surge past Pirates 14-3

Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Atlanta.
Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3.

Almonte put the Braves in front in the sixth with a sharp ground ball up the middle against Kyle Crick (1-1) that started a five-run outburst. Jacob Stallings hit a three-run homer for the Pirates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jhaz Allison, Dahkir Anderson and Austin Martin
2 kidnapping suspects charged with burning and burying murder victim
Sammie Lee Sias
Augusta commissioner charged in federal investigation
Keondree Tavion Lanham.
Suspect charged in harassment of women at Euchee Creek Trails
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe
22-year-old killed in Aiken County shooting

Latest News

Players wait to tee off on the 16th hole at Palmetto Golf Club.
Strong field, stronger play in first round of Palmetto Amateur
Pelicans Ride Big First Inning to 7-5 Victory
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion
Reynolds’ walk-off walk gives Pirates 2-1 win over Braves