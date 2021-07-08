Almonte fuels rally as Braves surge past Pirates 14-3
Jul. 8, 2021
(AP) - Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3.
Almonte put the Braves in front in the sixth with a sharp ground ball up the middle against Kyle Crick (1-1) that started a five-run outburst. Jacob Stallings hit a three-run homer for the Pirates.
