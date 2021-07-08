Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jhaz Allison, Dahkir Anderson and Austin Martin
2 kidnapping suspects charged with burning and burying murder victim
Sammie Lee Sias
Augusta commissioner charged in federal investigation
Dillon Avenue shooting claims life of Aiken 22-year-old man
Keondree Tavion Lanham.
Suspect charged in harassment of women at Euchee Creek Trails
Elsa's projected path
WATCH LIVE: Track Elsa’s path through CSRA and beyond

Latest News

Richard Rogers art museum
One on One with Richard Rogers: Summer at the Morris Museum of Art
North Charleston Police shared a photo of one of its officers walking with a woman family...
Photo shows S.C. police officer comforting woman during disturbance call
Mini Arts in the Heart festival coming to Augusta
A mini Augusta Arts in the Heart festival to debut this fall
Teenager’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
Ga. teen’s lemonade stand gives proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association
One on one with Richard Rogers: Exploring Forces United services for our veterans
One on One with Richard Rogers: Exploring Forces United services for our veterans