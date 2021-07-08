3 injured in shooting in Aiken County; no suspects

AIKEN CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Aiken County late Wednesday night.

Aiken County deputies responded to the scene of Pine Log Road around close to 11 p.m. last night. Deputies say they found three people with non-life treatening injuries.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says there are no suspects at this time.

We will provide updates as this develops.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.