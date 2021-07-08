Advertisement

22-year-old killed in Aiken County shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Aiken man.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 o’clock this evening at a residence in the 800 block of Dillon Ave., Aiken EMS transported the victim to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he was pronounced dead from at least from one gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jamar Q. Bush will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety and SLED are continuing with the investigation.

