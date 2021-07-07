What’s next for Commissioner Sammie Sias?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Commissioner Sias has not yet had his first appearance in court. Today we spoke to a federal defense attorney to see what we can expect next.

The attorney we spoke with says the direction this case goes really depends on the evidence the U.S. Attorney’s Office has gathered against Commissioner Sias. Sias defense could be as simple as he didn’t know he was covering up documents. But we could be looking at a trial or a plea agreement.

We ran the numbers and found the southern district of Georgia has a 90 percent conviction rate of all cases in their last fiscal year. Or of the 315 cases the southern district brought last year 283 ended in guilty convictions, 31 didn’t make it to trial, and only one case ended in a not guilty verdict.

Titus Nichols is a federal attorney, he says the southern district of Georgia has a rule that says Sias will not be allowed to comment on the indictment because a statement from him could “Interfere with the administration of justice.”

“Commissioner Sias or his lawyer cannot put out a press release or responding to what the U.S. Attorneys Office said. He can’t put out a press release or a press conference says ‘I’m innocent, I have no criminal record, these charges are baseless’ because he’s bound by simply saying what he name is, what he’s been charged with, and when he has a court date,” said Titus Nicholas, former Federal Defense attorney.

We spoke with Commissioner Sias, but he has no comment at the time. We also reached out to three commissioners who also do not have a comment.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.