Reynolds’ walk-off walk gives Pirates 2-1 win over Braves

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves and a three-game winning streak.

Rookie Rodolfo Castro, recalled from Double-A Altoona before the game, worked an eight-pitch walk from Matzek leading off.

Adam Frazier slapped a single though a big hole at shortstop that was vacated because of an infield shift, and Ke’Bryan Hayes on a full count and Reynolds got the second game-ending RBI of his career. Matzek threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.

