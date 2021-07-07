Reward offered after dog found with collar embedded in neck

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in a case of animal neglect.

The $1,000 reward comes after a three-year-old dog staffers have named “Rocky” was brought to the shelter on June 23 with a choke chain embedded at least an inch into its neck, CAS spokesperson Kay Hyman said.

“We immediately had to shave around the wound, so we could then cut the collar out,” Chief Veterinary Officer Lucy Fuller said. “Embedded collars are very dangerous because they threaten so many vital areas in the neck.”

She said the collar would have taken weeks, if not months, to become embedded so deeply.

Rocky was likely tied up and constantly pulling on the chain, which then caused the collar to cut through the neck,” Fuller said.

His owner hasn’t come to the shelter to try to find him.

“Putting a chain it letting it get too big is one thing, but letting it get embedded into the neck like that, it’s not something that happened in a day or two,” CAS Vice President Aldwin Roman said. “It took weeks and weeks, potentially months, allowing that to happen, not getting veterinary care, than abandoning the dog. We consider that cruel.”

Rocky’s wound was initially treated with honey, to help clean the injury and he was placed on pain medications and antibiotics, Hyman said. His bandages are changed daily and he has been extremely friendly to staff.

If you have any information on the dog or its owner, call North Charleston Animal Control at 843-740-2800.

