Redistricting meeting canceled due to state of emergency for storm

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Because of a state of emergency declared due to Tropical Storm Elsa , a CSRA town hall meeting on redistricting has been canceled.

The Georgia House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee and state Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee were to host the meeting from 5-7 p.m. at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans-to-Lock Road in Martinez.

Members of the committees were to hear and receive input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process.

Redistricting is required under the Constitution to ensure that each district have the same number of voters as other districts of that type. The process of redrawing district lines using census data can become very political as the boundaries can be drawn to help one party or hurt another.

Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency Tuesday that affects 92 counties in middle, south, and southeast Georgia in preparation for the impacts of Elsa, which will move through the state. Affected counties include several in the CSRA.

