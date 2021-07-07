Advertisement

Redistricting meeting canceled due to state of emergency for storm

(WALB (custom credit) | Source: WALB)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Because of a state of emergency declared due to Tropical Storm Elsa, a CSRA town hall meeting on redistricting has been canceled.

The Georgia House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee and state Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee were to host the meeting from 5-7 p.m. at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans-to-Lock Road in Martinez.

Members of the committees were to hear and receive input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process.

Redistricting is required under the Constitution to ensure that each district have the same number of voters as other districts of that type. The process of redrawing district lines using census data can become very political as the boundaries can be drawn to help one party or hurt another.

Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency Tuesday that affects 92 counties in middle, south, and southeast Georgia in preparation for the impacts of Elsa, which will move through the state. Affected counties include several in the CSRA.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After losing her teenage son a local mom is finding the strength to not only push for change...
Local mom opens new business in memory of late son
Crime scene tape
Violence again strikes CSRA as U.S. slammed by deadly shootings
Kelcie Ralph Gilbert
Suspect charged after car-to-car shooting kills 28-year-old driver in Denmark, S.C.
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe
Reported structure fire
Crews battle fire near Jim Whitehead’s Best One Tire

Latest News

Keondree Tavion Lanham.
Suspect charged in harassment of women at Euchee Creek Trails
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
Good Samaritans share story about ocean rescue 37 miles offshore
From left: Jhaz Allison, Dahkir Anderson and Austin Martin
2 charged with kidnapping, killing, burning and burying Aiken man