Peach Jam returns, bringing hundreds of players to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After missing 2020 for COVID Peach Jam is back. The Nike-sponsored high school basketball tournament brings hundreds of the best high school players to North Augusta. While it’s back no fans will be allowed.

Next week the Riverview Park and Activities Center gyms will be filled with high school basketball players, coaches and family. This year’s event is missing one important component, fans. The director of parks and recs says they will be missed but there are some exciting changes and opportunities coming.

“They create the electric atmosphere that exists here in the gyms that the players and the coaches love being in the middle of,” said Rick Meyer, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism for the City of North Augusta.

The Peach Jam is our second most lucrative sporting event after the masters bringing in an average five million to our economy. This year local officials are estimating seven to eight million even without fans.

“The economic impact should be stronger than the past because most of your out-of-town people that are coming to town are your out of town players, coaches, college coaches those types folks,” said Meyer.

All staying, eating and shopping local for two weeks instead of one. And joining the young men this year will be the young women.

“I think it’s also an opportunity to give the girls some added exposure, to put them in the building at the same time as the guys,” said Meyer.

So now, instead of 300 college coaches, 500. But this event isn’t the only one bringing thousands from across the country, the Ironman is coming back this fall. Bringing around 3,600 competitors. In 2019 they traveled from 49 states and 19 countries. These events are coming back right on time says Brian Graham.

“Well you know we kinda knew with the pandemic things would be slow to come back but we also knew that sports would be the fastest segment of the tourism industry to come back because sports people just want to be outside doing their thing,” said Brian Graham, CEO of the Greater Augusta Sports Council.

In April 2019 the Masters brought in over 26 million in hotel motel revenue, November 2020 it went down to a little over 8.3 million but this fall over 15.3 million. So as our big three sporting events coming back with less restrictions we see an opportunity for more southern hospitality.

