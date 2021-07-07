New City Gallery show splashes vivid colors through the Municipal Building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council announcing the installation of a Laurie Adamson solo show at the City Gallery. The exhibit is on display until August 31, 2021, at the Municipal Building located at 535 Telfair Street.

Laurie lives in Aiken, at Sanctuary Farms, a 26-acre farm where she creates all of her pieces in her refurbished barn studio space.

Her paintings are created by pouring paint over a canvas and manipulating it with a variety of tools. Many of Laurie’s pieces include elements like glitter and horsehair to evoke a sense of movement. Laurie’s paintings use rich colors that flow together in a striking way. Her pieces are often in excess of three feet in length and width, making the size of her paintings notable as well. Her work is meant to inspire, energize, and lift people up.

“There’s so much hurt in the world. If someone can see my work and can convey to people that they are special, they are worthy and they mean something, then that’s enough for me. I hope they can receive what they need,” said Adamson.

Interested buyers can browse and shop from the comfort of home by finding each piece for sale online at Laurie Adamson at Sanctuary Farms. Artwork can also be purchased over the phone by calling the Arts Council at (706) 826-4702.

The Arts Council offers this exhibit in person at the Municipal Building from 8:30am-5pm, Monday through Friday.

