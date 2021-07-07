Murder and kidnapping investigation underway in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are charged with beating someone to death then burning the body and burying it. Doc Anderson and Austin Martin face murder charges in that case. They along with another woman face kidnapping charges. A lot of questions tonight over whether the murder case is connected to the kidnapping case.

It’s a complicated story. But we got documents today to may shed some light on what police are working with.

There are many questions with what happened to Jhaz Allison when he was kidnapped. Investigators are working to answer those questions right now. The community and neighbors say they were shocked to see this happen in their own backyards.

“Like the community, I was completely devastated. It was a very heinous crime,” said Eugene White, President, Aiken County NAACP.

On June 24th Jhazz Allison was taken by gunpoint from his home on Smallridge Street taken away in a white SUV. Later deputies say they found that same SUV at a gas station across town off of Edgefield Highway. That’s when Dahkir Anderson, Austin Martin, and Sharla Hamilton were charged with suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping.

“It raised a concern that we really need to establish a sense of urgency in getting to the bottom of senseless crime in the CSRA,” said White.

But on Tuesday last week, the coroner’s office responded less than half a mile down the road from the gas station at the 500 block of Harbor Drive where they found a buried body. The coroner confirms it is Jhazz Allison.

Arrest warrants show Austin Martin and Dahkir Anderson are charged with killing Allison by repeatedly beating him in the face with their hands, feet, and firearms before burning his body and burying it.

Community leaders say things like this won’t happen if they work on early prevention.

“Putting more effort into this final prevention so this crime doesn’t happen, that’s the real solution and that’s going to establish a safe community at the end of the day,” said White.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the two charged are associated with a gang but couldn’t say if it was connected.

“The hope is that we use this dark incident to light the way for a brighter future as it comes to establishing safe communities, better policing, and overall a safer better CSRA,” he said.

We did reach out to one of Allison’s family members but they say they do not want to comment at this time.

Neighbors also told us that it is a quiet neighborhood for the most part and that there are a lot of children that live there and play in the streets. Now they say it’s a terrifying feeling knowing what happened.

