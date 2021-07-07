Advertisement

Man facing attempted murder charge for shooting at Aiken house

Janambre Fuewell
Janambre Fuewell(ACSO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta man is facing charges for allegedly firing several shots at a home in Aiken.

Janambre O. Fuewell, 21, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol, according to arrest records.

MORE | 2 charged with kidnapping, killing, burning and burying Aiken man

On June 18 just after noon, deputies were called to a home on Perrin Street NW following a report of a shooting incident, according to an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

There, deputies spoke to a female kitchen who said she was in her kitchen when she noticed a Black male, later identified as Fuewell, standing in the roadway while shooting a gun at her house.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white car when the woman ran outside of her house and began yelling.

Deputies on scene found several 9mm shell casings laying in the road way in front of the house. They also discovered several holes in the home’s trash cans, power pole and four more bullet holes in a 2000 Dodge 1500 truck.

MORE | Suspect charged after car-to-car shooting kills 28-year-old driver in Denmark, S.C.

Fuewell was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

